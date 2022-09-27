Noida/UP: In the wake of ongoing Navratri festivities, all meat shops in Noida have been asked to remain shut. The order has been issued by local Noida police. However, no such government order has been issued by the district administration. Speaking to reporters. a shopkeeper claimed that the local police have closed their shops without any orders.Also Read - Navratri 2022: 5 Easy Tips For Healthy And Lustrous Hair Throughout The Festive Season

Noida DM Suhas LY and Joint Police Commissioner Luv Kumar also asserted that no such order has been issued from their side. Similarly, senior police officials of Noida also denied issuing such order. "If the shopkeeper himself closes the shop, then the police cannot do anything in it," India Today quoted senior officials as saying.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars began on Monday.

Navratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. It is intended for worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country by Hindus.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in North India, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The burning of King Ravana’s effigies marks the conclusion of the story on Vijayadashami.