Section 144 Imposed In Gautam Buddh Nagar Till Jan 2. Full List of Restrictions Here

Section 144 in Noida: After Mumbai, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has decided to impose Section 144 across the district till January 2 next year. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming festivals and important days. During this period, gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited. As per the orders issued by the Police Commissionerate, strict action will be taken against violators.

“In view of upcoming festivals & important days, sec 144 to be implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar from 5/12/2022 to 2/1/2023. Restrictions will not be applicable on emergency services & on-duty policemen or paramilitary forces”, said Media Cell, Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Section 144 in Noida: List of Activities Prohibited

Public gathering of more than 5 people prohibited. There will be a ban on processions. Bursting of firecrackers prohibited. Use of loudspeakers banned. Music bands in a procession prohibited. Social gatherings without permission prohibited. Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

Section 144 in Noida: List of Activities Allowed Marriage ceremonies Funeral meetings and processions en route to cemeteries / burial grounds PVRs, theaters Assemblies of people in or around courts and offices Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities