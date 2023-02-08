Home

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 Imposed in Noida Till Feb 28. Full List of Restrictions Here

Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar: "In view of the upcoming festivals / Kovid-19 protocol, prohibitory orders in the district under Section-144 CrPC are applicable from 04.02.2023 to 28.02.2023 in view of security. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation," the Gautam Budh Nagar police said.

Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar: In the wake of upcoming festivities, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPc in Noida and Greater Noida. The prohibitory orders will remain in force till Feb 28.

आगामी पर्वों/कोविड-19 प्रोटोकाल के दृष्टिगत जनपद में निषेधाज्ञा अंतर्गत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी के अंतर्गत सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 04.02.2023 से दिनांक 28.02.2023 तक लागू ! उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/5bdVaYPxWG — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 4, 2023

Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar: List of Restrictions

District magistrate has prohibited assembly and gathering of five or more persons.

Taking out or organising of processions is prohibited till Feb 28.

Bursting of firecrackers prohibited.

Use of loudspeakers banned.

Music bands in a procession prohibited.

Social gatherings without permission prohibited.

Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed section 144 till Jan 31. Keeping the possibility of excessive gathering of devotees on the ocassion of Mahashivratri, the district administration will keep a strict vigil on the streets on Feb 18.

