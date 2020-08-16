Noida Lockdown News Updates: People on Sunday had to pay a heavy price for violating lockdown norms in Noida and Great Noida where strict shutdown is in place to curb the coronavirus spread. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Records 652 Cases in 24 Hours, Kejriwal Plans to Set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 Villages | Key Points

Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday said that 51 people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating curbs imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

The police further added that owners of over 1,700 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations across the district.

“Ten FIRs were registered and 51 people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,708 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,757 of them while another six were impounded,” the police said in a statement.

To bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, the Noida Police has imposed CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Noida Police has also intensified security check on weekends. Altogether, Rs 95,200 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

After the Centre announced the Unlock 3 guidelines, the Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, was reopened on August 1.

The development comes as the Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s caseload to 6,486. So far, 43 people have died from the virus in the district.

The maximum active cases in the state are in Lucknow (7,628) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,275), Gorakhpur (2,491), Varanasi (2,313), Allahabad (2,290), Bareilly (2,017), Ghaziabad (1,062), Saharanpur (993), Aligarh (971), Azamgarh (970), Ballia (936), Kushinagar (893), and Basti (914), according to the data.

