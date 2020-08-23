Noida Lockdown News: Taking strict measures, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday arrested 17 people across Noida and Greater Noida over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Sputnik V: Russia Plans to Produce 6 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine Per Month, Claims Report

Issuing a statement, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that challans were issued to owners of more than 1,600 vehicles while 10 vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district.

"Six FIRs were registered and 17 people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,483 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,641 of them while another 10 were impounded," the police said in a statement. The police also added that altogether Rs 91,200 were collected in fines during the action.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the safety measures, security checks were intensified in view of the lockdown-like curbs over the weekend that began Friday at 10 PM and will continue till Monday 5 AM.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1.

The development comes as the Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 79 new COVID-19 patients, pushing the district’s caseload to 7,077.

The district currently has 280 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, with 248 of them category I (single COVID-19 case) and 32 category II (multiple cases), according to the administration.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,805) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,652), Gorakhpur (2,588), Allahabad (2,411), Varanasi (1,807), Bareilly (1,545), Aligarh (1,165), Ghaziabad (1,105), Moradabad (984), Saharanpur (979), Deoria (941) and Barabanki (939).