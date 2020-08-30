Noida Lockdown Latest News: Police took strong action against people who violated lockdown norms in Noida and Greater Noida area on Sunday. Also Read - Unlock 4: Tamil Nadu Relaxes Lockdown Norms; Allows Hotels, Malls to Open, no E-pass For Inter-district Travel

Issuing a statement, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said that a dozen people were on Sunday arrested across Noida and Greater Noida for alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per updates from the police, more than 1,700 vehicles were issued challans, while another 19 vehicles were impounded for similar violations in the district.

“A total of 4,254 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,727 of them while another 19 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19,” the police said in a statement.

To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar area.

On weekends, the security checks were intensified in view of the lockdown-like curbs which will continue till 5 AM on Monday. Police further added that altogether, Rs 69,300 were collected in fines during the action.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1

The development comes at a time when the Gautam Buddh Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 107 new COVID-19cases, taking the district’s infection tally to 7,834.

As per updates, the death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.57 per cent, slightly better from 0.58 per cent on Saturday.

The maximum active cases were reported from Lucknow (7,168), followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,180), Allahabad (2,935), Gorakhpur (2,551), Varanasi (1,778), Saharanpur (1,495), Aligarh (1,483), Bareilly (1,421), Moradabad (1,408), Ghaziabad (1,388), Ayodhya (1,122), Meerut (1,115) and Barabanki (1,081).