Noida: As part of the unlocking process after coronavirus cases slowly dropped, the optical shops, which have not been categorised as essential services, have been allowed to open with certain conditions in Noida and Greater Noida areas on Wednesday. These shops are allowed to open in areas where Covid restrictions are still in place. The development comes after the UP government ordered that the restrictions would be lifted in districts that have less than 600 active cases of the coronavirus.

Giving further details, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said that the decision was taken following a request by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Opticals' Association to the district administration in which it cited trouble to people over the closure of eye-gear shops.

However, granting the permission to open optical shops and showrooms, Additional District Magistrate Vandita Shrivastava said that the shop owner or staff from the containment zone would be barred from entering the shops.

“There has to be a 100 per cent compliance of Covid protocols like face cover/mask and availability of sanitiser in such shops besides social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Additional District Magistrate Vandita Shrivastava said in the order.

The ADM also ordered that all optical shop owners and staff members should mandatorily have ‘Aarogya Setu’ app on their mobile phones.

He warned that the violation of any condition would result in cancellation of the permission to open shop and legal proceedings would be initiated against the shop owner under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the India Penal Code.

One person succumbed to coronavirus in Ghaziabad, while no new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar for the second day in a row. Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 79 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,424 with 843 active cases, while 183 patients recovered from the infection.