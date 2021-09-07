Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revised the timings of coronavirus-induced night curfew in state, following which Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh has asked his force personnel to ensure strict compliance of the Covid-induced curfew, reported news agency PTI. Restrictions under CrPC section 144, which bars unauthorised assembly of more than four people, are already imposed across Noida and Greater Noida in this Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi, officials were quoted as saying.Also Read - Karnal Mahapanchayat Today: Section 144 Imposed, Internet Suspended, Traffic Diverted Ahead of Farmers' Protest Call

All essential services, including health emergencies, will be exempted during the night curfew, which restricts unnecessary outdoor movement of people. “With effect from September 7, the timing of night curfew has been revised across Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Budh Nagar, as per instructions of the state government. The night curfew will now be in place from 11 pm to 6 am,” the police said in a statement. Earlier, the night curfew started at 10 pm and continued till 6 am. Also Read - No 'Take Home' Service In Noida and Greater Noida During Night Curfew| Here’s Why

“All the police officers and police station in-charges in Gautam Budh Nagar have been directed by Commissioner of Police Alok Singh to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions,” the statement added. Dine in at food outlets and their home delivery services were also banned during the night curfew period across Noida and Greater Noida last week. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida; 'Take Home' Service Banned

(With inputs from PTI)