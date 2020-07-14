Noida Lockdown News: Even though the 55-hour complete shutdown in Uttar Pradesh got over on Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for restrictions on weekends. Also Read - UP Minister ‘Forcibly’ Gets Houses Painted in Saffron Colour, Residents Lodge FIR

In the guidelines, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said all government offices, except those providing essential services and banks, markets and shops would remain closed during weekends

1) Every week from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM across Gautam Buddh Nagar, special drives would be carried out at the district level for sanitation, water supply and door-to-door surveillance by local health department teams. These teams will also check the spread of COVID-19 and other vector-borne diseases. Also Read - UP Govt Issues Guidelines For University Academic Session

2) During this period, all shops, grain markets and commercial establishments will remain closed but can function on weekdays from 9 AM till 9 PM.

3) The order stated that the markets which stay closed on a particular day of the week shall now stay closed on either Saturday or Sunday, while special markets which are set up on weekends can now be set on any of the weekdays instead.

4) During this time, fruit and vegetable markets will remain open.

5) All places of worship will stay open during the period of restriction but will have to ensure social-distancing and other health-related guidelines.

6) All factories and companies, including IT firms and IT-enabled services, can operate.

7) Essential services including healthcare shall remain functional and people involved in them such as corona warriors, sanitation workers and door-step delivery executives will be prohibited from any restrictions on their movement

8) Railways, state road transport services and airline services will open as usual.

9) No restriction on people travelling to or returning from airports or railway stations and required bus services.

10) No restriction on goods carriers across the state during the period.