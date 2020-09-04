Noida Lockdown News: At least 5 people were on Friday arrested for violating lockdown norms in Noida and Greater Noida area. Apart from this, owners of nearly 1,300 vehicles were issued challans, while another 17 were impounded for similar violations in the district. The details were given by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police. Also Read - School Reopening News: Students of Class 9-12 in Delhi Can Visit Schools Voluntarily From Sept 21

Issuing a statement, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said that Rs 2,40,300 were collected in fines during the action altogether. Also Read - Benefits of Cinnamon in COVID-19: How it Fights Lung Infections And Boosts Immunity

“Two FIRs were registered and five people arrested for violating curbs imposed due to the pandemic on Friday. A total of 4,325 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,280 of them while another 17 were impounded,” the police said in a statement. Also Read - School, College Reopening News: Online Classes Allowed in Assam, no regular Class Till Sept 30

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

Notably, the Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, was reopened in August. Also, the lockdown-like curbs now apply only on Sundays.

The development comes at a time when Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the district’s infection tally to 8,481.

The number of active cases stands at 1,188, showing a steady rise from 1,163 on Thursday, 1,114 on Wednesday, 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday.

There were 58,595 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Friday. So far, 1,90,818 patients have recovered, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,762, the data stated.