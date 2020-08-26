Noida Lockdown News Updates: People in Noida and Greater Noida areas on Wednesday faced police action for violating lockdown norms amid coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - College Reopening News: Regular Classes From Oct 1, Online Classes From Sept 1 in Karnataka

Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that owners of more than 2,000 vehicles were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida for violating the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"A total of 5,307 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,050 of them while another 22 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement.

Moreover, two dozen vehicles were also impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 7,376 positive COVID-19 cases, including 44 deaths.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

Altogether, Rs 1,83,800 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded one more fatality, taking the death toll in the district to 44.

The district also recorded 89 new patients, pushing its caseload to 7,376, while the active cases stood at 926.

Lucknow has the maximum active cases at 6,768, followed by Kanpur Nagar at 3,372, Gorakhpur 2,596, Allahabad 2,660, Varanasi 1,750, Bareilly 1,460, Ghaziabad 1,237, Aligarh 1,196, Saharanpur 1,130, Moradabad 1,229, Barabanki 943, Deoria 980 and Meerut 928.