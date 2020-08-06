Noida Lockdown News: People in Noida area of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday had to face the brutal brunt of police for violating lockdown norms. As per updates, 8 people were arrested and 37 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for violating curbs which are imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Shutdown Only on Sundays in Bhopal, Night Curfew to Continue

Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that the challans were issued to owners of more than 1,400 vehicles for similar violations across the district.

Notably, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four persons, has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Police said 4 FIRs were registered and eight people were arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. Moreover a total of 4,316 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,411 of them. A total of Rs 1,34,100 was collected in fines during the action.

After the central government issued Unlock 3 guidelines, the Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of coronavirus, was reopened on August 1.

The development comes as Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the district to 5,748, .

Gautam Buddh Nagar (919) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow 4,806, followed by Kanpur Nagar 4,451, Varanasi 1,867, Allahabad 1,837, Bareilly 1,662, Gorakhpur 1,298, Jaunpur 1,255, Aligarh 1,050, Ballia 1,040 and Ghaziabad 1,034, according to data.