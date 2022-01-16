Noida Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Noida administration on Saturday extended Covid restrictions till further orders. It must be noted that several curbs related to coronavirus were announced on January 5 when the district crossed 1,000 active cases.Also Read - International Flights From India’s Agartala To Bangkok, Bangladesh To Start Operation Soon | Details Here

Check fresh guidelines:

As per the guidelines, the night curfew will be in place across the district from 10.30 PM to 6 PM on all days.

The swimming pools and gyms will continue to remain shut.

The restaurants and cinema halls can function at 50 per cent capacity.

Offices have been asked to reduce attendance to 50 per cent and encourage work from home.

Only 100 persons will be allowed inside a closed venue for weddings.

Up to 50 per cent of the space can be occupied in open space for weddings.

Schools will remain shut till further orders.

Corona cases: The development comes as Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 1,817 cases and one death, taking the active tally to 11,941. As per latest updates, a majority of the cases in the state are being reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Due to rise in COVID cases, the monitoring committees and Integrated Covid Command Centres have been made functional across districts for effective management.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday added 1,626 new infections. Gautam Buddh Nagar’s active case tally stood at 10,717, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, the data issued by the state health department showed.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad district recorded 1,678 new cases, which pushed its active case count to 9,179, according to the official figures.

So far Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic which started in 2020.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday logged 14,765 new cases of COVID-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 71,022, the data showed.