Noida: As the coronavirus cases are slowly declining and the state government relaxed lockdown guidelines in a number of districts, the traffic police in Noida on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for public carriers and said that the autorickshaws can carry no more than two passengers and e-rickshaws a maximum of three.

The guidelines were issued after the traffic police held a meeting with auto union members, e-rickshaw drivers and bus drivers on Thursday, who were informed about the guidelines.

The traffic police in the guidelines further added that those going on two-wheelers will have to wear a mask other than a helmet. Cabs can take three passengers. The traffic cops have also warned of issuing challans and seizure of vehicles in case rules are violated.

The traffic police also told the UP Roadways bus drivers and conductors that UP Parivahan Nigam buses would be allowed to commute within UP only if they stick to the number of the passengers allowed by the government. However, there will be no standing passengers in any of the buses.

Issuing a statement the police said that the suggestions were sought from the unions and vyapar mandal members about their expectations from the Unlock process.

In another development, a special campaign for anti-coronavirus vaccination of transgenders, elderly people living in old-age homes and divyangs (persons with disabilities) residing in Noida and Greater Noida would be held on June 7.

The vaccination drive would be held at the auditorium of the Vikas Bhawan in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Singh said.

With 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state climbed to 21,151, while the infection tally touched 16,97,352. Of the 120 latest fatalities, 12 have been reported from Gorakhpur, 11 from Ayodhya, nine from Saharanpur, eight from Bareilly, seven from Lucknow and Shahjahanpur, among others.

Of the 1,092 fresh coronavirus cases, 57 have been reported from Lucknow, 46 from Muzaffarnagar, 45 from Varanasi, 43 from Gautam Budhnagar and 40 from Meerut and Agra, among others.