Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Man Jumps Off Knowledge Park Metro Station, Dies

Noida: Man Jumps Off Knowledge Park Metro Station, Dies

Nitish's body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem. The reason behind Nitish's extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway

Noida: Man Jumps Off Knowledge Park Metro Station, Dies

Noida/Uttar Pradesh: A 21-year-old man, who jumped off the Knowledge Park Metro Station in Greater Noida, has succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Nitish, a third-year BBA student from Mangalmay Institute College, located in Knowledge Park-2.

On January 9, Nitish, a native of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, jumped off the metro station. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. 2 days later, he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem.

Knowledge Park Police Station in-charge, Vinod Kumar said Nitish lived in a rented house near Akshardham and travelled by metro everyday for college. Kumar apprised that the student’s call details and other information are being collected to carry out the probe.

The reason behind Nitish’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

(With IANS Inputs)