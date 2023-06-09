Home

Noida Metro Accident: Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Metro Train On Blue Line

Noida Metro Latest Update: An unidentified man on Friday died by suicide allegedly by jumping in front of the metro train in Noida. Giving details, police said the deceased man appeared to be around 35 years old and efforts to ascertain the deceased’s identity were on.

“The incident was reported in the morning after which officials of the local Sector 49 police station rushed to the spot,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Police said the legal proceedings have been initiated and the body of the man has been sent for post-mortem.

