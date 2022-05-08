Noida: Are you bored of planning your birthday parties and anniversaries at home and restaurants? If you implied yes, then may be this will help you. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is starting a facility that will allow you to book metro coaches for hosting birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and organise pre-wedding shoots and other events. This facility will only be available on the Aqua line of Noida Metro. Earlier, the NMRC had launched the initiative to hold events in Noida metro coaches in 2020 but the plan did not go through due to COVID-induced lockdown.Also Read - UP Dalit Girl Thrashed By Teacher For Drinking Water From Pitcher Kept For Teaching Staff

Noida Metro: Key Points to note on organising parties, events

You will be able to book any specific area of the any one station on the Aqua Line. The Aqua Line in Noida consists of 21 metro stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot in Greater Noida.

A maximum of five coaches in the Aqua Line of Noida Metro has been allowed to be booked for hosting parties.

The metro coaches has been allowed to be booked for birthday parties, anniversaries, pre-wedding shoots and also for shooting documentaries and ads

Flowers, banners and non-adhesive item have been allowed to be used during the celebrations. However, use of candles and sprays have been strictly prohibited.

Noida Metro – Ticket prices for hosting parties