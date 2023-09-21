Home

Noida Metro Increases Train Frequency on Aqua Line From Today As International Trade Show Begins

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said it will ease the commutation of visitors to the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) and will increase frequency of trains on the Aqua Line from September 21 to 25. Giving details, NMRC managing director Lokesh M said that the visitors can reach the exhibition through the nearest metro station Knowledge Park.

The NMRC said it has increased the frequency of trains and it will be made available every 7.5 minutes from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Metro trains on Aqua Line currently run at an interval of 10 minutes, but during peak hours — 8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM, the trains run at an interval of 7.5 minutes, the NMRC said in a statement.

The International Trade Show will be held from September 21-25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the event later in the day.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Expo Centre and Mart said that entry to the UPITS for general public will be made free from 3 PM to 8 PM.

The NMRC said the parking facility will also be available at eight Aqua Line metro stations — Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1.

According to officials, through this event, more than 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from the country and around the world. The products will cover diverse sectors, namely healthcare, food processing, pharma, dairy, electronics and e-commerce.

Furthermore, various departments of Uttar Pradesh will showcase the state’s potential and development roadmap through their stalls. Additionally, state government departments and institutions, including the Mumbai Dabbawala, will conduct informative sessions on various business activities.

The International Trade Show will have business hours from 11 AM to 3 PM while the doors will open to the general public at 3 PM and remain open till 8 PM. Admission for the general public is free of charge.

At the UPITS, there will be 44 exhibitor categories. These include ODOP, Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Department, Association-Forum, Automobile-EV-Auto Components, Beverage Industry, e-commerce, FMCG, Food Processing, Furniture, Handloom, Handicrafts and Textiles, Healthcare, Printing and Packaging, and Renewable Energy, among others.

More than 2,000 exhibitors are participating in the International Trade Show, including important departments of the UP government, multiple sectors, multi-brands and manufacturers.

Among the major brands that have confirmed their participation in the event are industry giants such as Shree Cement, Tata Motors, Acme, UltraTech, Torrent Gas, Honda, Patanjali, Vivo, LG, JK Cement, IFFCO Tokio, Max Life, Hamdard, SBI, along with Adani Realty, DLF, Red Tape, Galgotias, SRMS, Sharda University, PNB, Kapila, Namaste India, Servotech, Hyundai, and many more, said officials.

