100 New Buses To Facilitate Metro Travel In Greater Noida By March-End

According to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), over 15,000 people board the metro from the six metro stations in Greater Noida daily.

Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to start a new bus service with hundred new buses to facilitate metro travel in Greater Noida by March-end. The decision has been aimed at enhancing the connectivity between residential areas and the six metro stations. The move will bring relief to about 15,000 daily commuters who travel by metro as they end up paying unreasonably higher fares to auto rickshaws and cabs due to the lack of bus connectivity in the area.

Anand Vardhan, additional chief executive officer of GNIDA, said, “The authority is planning to provide maximum coverage in the city with the 100 new buses, which will facilitate travelling from residential areas to the metro stations in Greater Noida. The tender process will start soon. We are also negotiating with the NMRC on the availability of buses with them for this service.”

The routes, fares and timings will be decided once the tender process and final cost negotiations are over.

In June 2022, the GNIDA proposed introducing 25 e-buses in Greater Noida on the lines of Ghaziabad, but the project proposal later changed to this current 100-bus service.

The GNIDA has also extended its agreement with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for city connectivity in Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Pi-3, Knowledge Park 2 and GB University. The GNIDA, in association with UPSRTC, started the five-route city bus service in January 2022. It starts at around 6.30 am and continues till the evening.