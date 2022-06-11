Noida: To facilitate more passengers, and make commute easier, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has sought re-routing of a proposed metro rail stretch between Noida Sector 142 and Botanical Garden. As per officials, recently, a review meeting was held in Noida under the chairmanship of NMRC’s Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari to discuss issues related to the metro rail service. The NMRC has sought changes in the detailed project report prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the Noida Metro.Also Read - Delhi Metro Train Services Resume On Blue Line After Facing Technical Snag; Rush Hour Commuters Impacted

“The DMRC (Delhi Metro) gave a presentation on a revised detailed project report from Sector-142 to Botanical Garden and explained the alignment, expected ridership, and estimated cost…Thereafter, the Managing Director of NMRC directed officials to revisit the alignment of DPR from Sector-142 to Botanical Garden to cater for the need of maximum commuters,” the Noida Metro said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi Metro Extends Train Timings For Those Going To Watch India-South Africa T-20 Match Today. See Revised Schedule

What’s Noida Metro’s Extension Plan?

The NMRC currently operates the Aqua Line which connects Noida and Greater Noida, covering 21 stations over a distance of 29.7 km between the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Also Read - Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Affected Due To Technical Snag

As per NMRC’s communications in-charge Nisha Wadhwa, one more metro rail corridor is proposed to connect Noida and Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, while the one between Noida Sector 142 and Botanical Garden is in its initial stages.

“Currently, five stations are proposed on this route — Sector 91, 98, 98, 125 and Botanical Garden (which is already an interchange station on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line)…The work for the corridor between Noida and Greater Noida (West) is in advance stages and would be completed before this stretch is taken up for development,” she said.

Plan To Upgrade NMRC App

As per the official statement issued by Noida metro, it also plans on upgrading the NMRC App. “The app will integrate last-mile connectivity service provider through collaboration and at a later date, this will provide space for commercial advertisement,” the statement said.

“This initiative will ultimately enhance the ridership and generate fare as well as non-fare box revenue. The Managing Director of Noida Metro further directed officials to upgrade the app by providing an e-wallet facility for ticketing,” it added.