Noida Metro Latest Update: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday said the Noida-Greater Noida Metro services will be available for commuters after 2 PM on March 18 on account of Holi. Giving details, the NMRC said that the Aqua Line services would continue as per normal timings after 2 PM with trains plying at an interval of 15 minutes.

"Normally on working days, NMRC metro trains services start from 6 AM," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari was quoted as saying by PTI.

She added that the parking facility at Sector-51 station in Noida will also be available only from 2 PM on Friday (March 18).

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro’s Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 metro stations.