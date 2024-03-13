Home

Noida Metro Takes Big Decision; All Trains Will Stop At THESE Stations

This information was shared by Dr Lokesh M, Managing Director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Regular announcements will be made in this regard. (File)

Noida Metro Fast Trains: Keeping in view the popular public demand, non-stoppage stations by the fast trains during peak hours have been reviewed by Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) and it has been decided that all trains will stop at Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, and Sector-147 stations also for a trial period starting from 12.03.2024 (Tuesday).

Train Schedules Are Summarized Below

The trains will run from 06:00 Hrs to 22:00 Hrs on Monday to Saturday and from 08:00 Hrs to 22:00 HRS on Sundays.

Regular announcements in this regard will also be made inside the stations and the trains.

