Noida: Model Dies, One Injured After Lighting Truss Falls During Fashion Show at Film City Studio

The Noida police have started questioning the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss.

Noida: In an unfortunate incident, a model died after a lighting truss fell on her during a fashion show at Nodai Film City on Sunday. According to the reports, one person also got injured in the accident. The victim was identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida.

The injured person was Bobby Raj- a resident of Agra- who was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident. The Noida police have started questioning the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss.

The incident took place during the fashion show at the studio at around 1.30 pm, police said.

