Noida Man, Accused of Killing Wife, Hides in Store Room For 36 Hours; Here’s How Cops Found Him

In a baffling murder case in Noida, a lawyer was found dead in her house while her husband, who is accused of killing her was 'absconding'. It was later found out that the accused was hiding inside his own home's store room for more than 36 hours. Here's how he was found...

New Delhi: Shocking details of a murder case have been in the news where a lawyer is allegedly killed by her husband on Noida on an issue related to property. While the lawyer was found dead in her house, the alleged murderer was ‘absconding’ and it was found out later, that all this while, he had been hiding inside the house, in his store room for more than 36 hours. How did the police find him, why has been accused of killing his wife and what are the other details of the murder case, read more to find out..

Noida Lawyer Found Dead In Her Bathroom

Renu Sinha, a 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was found dead in the bathroom of her bungalow in Sector 30, Noida on Saturday, where she lived with her husband while her son lived abroad. It was the brother of the deceased, who had called up the cops after his sister did not answer his calls for two days straight and when the police reached her house and broke open the door, the lawyer was found dead in her bathroom. The lawyer’s brother had accused his brother-in-law of murdering his sister but the police initially could not find the husband of the deceased, he was ‘absconding’.

Lawyer’s Husband Accused Of Murder, Kept Hiding In Store Room

In a baffling turn of events, the cops who kept searching for the husband of the deceased, Nitin Nath Sinha, later found him not anywhere else, but inside his own house. Reportedly, the man was hiding inside the store room of their house for more than 36 hours. The police tried to contact the husband of the deceased via his phone but when they couldn’t get through, they tracked his location and the last location was their bungalow. The police then searched the house and found the accused hiding in the store room.

The accused has been arrested and according to the police, the motive behind the murder of the lawyer was a disagreement on a property related issue- the couple had an argument regarding selling off their bungalow. This dispute led to many fights between the couple as Nath wanted to sell off the bungalow and had also struck a deal with a potential buyer but his wife was not ready for it.

