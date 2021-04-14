Noida: Ten people, including four women, were arrested for alleged involvement in prostitution in police raids at two guest houses in Greater Noida on Wednesday, reported PTI quoting officials. The accused were held in objectionable condition from two guest houses in Kasna and Ecotech 1 police station areas in the afternoon, they said. Also Read - After Mumbai & Delhi, Migrant Workers Spotted Leaving Noida; Administration Refutes Covid-19 Link

"The raids were carried out at some hotels and guest houses in Greater Noida over information of prostitution. Ten people, including four women, have been arrested from two guest houses. Those held include the manager of one of the guest houses," a police spokesperson said. Cash worth over Rs 15,000 and some objectionable material have also been seized from the guest house rooms, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)