New Delhi: Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has confirmed that a foot over bridge will be built soon to connect sector 51 and sector 52 metro stations. "As per today's board decision, Sector 52/51 metro stations to be soon linked by FOB by Noida authority, tender to be floated soon," Maheshwari tweeted. This foot-over bridge will connect the Blue and Aqua Metro lines, for which Noida Authority will float a tender soon.
While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the Blue Line Metro, Noida Metro Rail Corporation runs the Aqua Line Metro connecting Greater Noida to Central Noida. There has always been connectivity issues between both the metro stations owing to different agencies running metros.
Both the metro stations are constructed at a distance of less than 500 metres but there has always been a connectivity issue. At present, commuters have to use a 300-meter walkway linking the two metro stations. For the convenience of commuters, Noida Authority has constructed a separate lane between metro stations offering free-of-cost electric rickshaw rides.
Noida-Greater Noida Metro Project to Start Soon
The Noida-Greater-Noida metro work, which was stalled due to the code of conduct, will start soon. As per a report, the Greater Noida Authority has spent Rs 1,100 crore on the project which is expected to be completed by 2024.
Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Crore Started in Noida in Last 5 Years
Earlier this year, Noida Authority CEO Maheshwari had stated that in the last five years, projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have been started in Noida, out of which projects worth Rs 15,500 crore have been completed.
“Under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership and vision, Noida is creating new benchmarks of development. Projects worth Rs 276 crore have been opened up/started today. In last five years, schemes worth Rs 20,000 crore have been started, out of which schemes worth around Rs 15,500 crore have been completed,” Maheshwari had tweeted.