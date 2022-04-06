New Delhi: Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has confirmed that a foot over bridge will be built soon to connect sector 51 and sector 52 metro stations. “As per today’s board decision, Sector 52/51 metro stations to be soon linked by FOB by Noida authority, tender to be floated soon,” Maheshwari tweeted. This foot-over bridge will connect the Blue and Aqua Metro lines, for which Noida Authority will float a tender soon.Also Read - PNG Price Hiked in Delhi-NCR, Check Latest Rates HERE

While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the Blue Line Metro, Noida Metro Rail Corporation runs the Aqua Line Metro connecting Greater Noida to Central Noida. There has always been connectivity issues between both the metro stations owing to different agencies running metros.

Both the metro stations are constructed at a distance of less than 500 metres but there has always been a connectivity issue. At present, commuters have to use a 300-meter walkway linking the two metro stations. For the convenience of commuters, Noida Authority has constructed a separate lane between metro stations offering free-of-cost electric rickshaw rides.