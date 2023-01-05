Noida Schools to Remain Closed For Classes 1st to 8th Till This Date – Check Details Here

Noida Schools Closed: In the wake of cold wave, Noida schools will remain shut for class 1 to 8 till January 14. Read latest guidelines and DM's order here.

'lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke' Prayer In UP School Gets Principal Suspended, Enquiry Initiated

Noida Greater Noida Schools Closed News: As Delhi-NCR continue to reel under an intense cold wave, the Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) district administration has decided to shut primary schools. Issuing an order, the district administration said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain suspended till January 14, 2023. The order came into force on Wednesday.

Earlier the educational institutions of urban and rural areas in Lucknow had been ordered to observe a holiday from Jan 4 to 7 due to the MeT department’s cold wave alert.

Similarly in Varanasi, District Magistrate S Rajalingam announced that all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave.

“All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc,” said the District Magistrate.

Cold wave grips North India

Several parts of north India reeled under severe cold and dense fog affected railway movement, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius — the lowest in January in two years — making it cooler than several hill stations.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degrees Celsius), Kangra (3.2 degrees Celsius), Shimla (3.7 degrees Celsius), Dehradun (4.6 degrees Celsius), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees Celsius) and Nainital (6.2 degrees Celsius), according to official data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense fog blanketed several parts of north India and the situation would continue in the coming weeks.

A senior meteorologist said cold wave and temperature below normal would persist across north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Day temperatures in these states are likely to remain much below normal. Cold day and severe cold day conditions are predicted to wallop Uttar Pradesh.