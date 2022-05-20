Greater Noida: In a tragic piece of news, a man and a woman, both in their late 20s, died after they allegedly jumped off a 22nd-floor apartment of a group housing society in Greater Noida (West) on Friday, reported news agency PTI quoting police officials. The incident took place around 4 pm in the society which falls under the Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, a senior official said.Also Read - Noida Airport: 'Rs 10 Lakh Per Day Fine If...' | Read UP Minister's Stern Warning to Developer Here

"Around 4 pm today, a man and a woman died by suicide by jumping off the 22nd floor of Gaur City 2, 14th Avenue under Bisrakh Police Station area. Police reached the spot immediately. All angles are being probed," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

"Both the deceased were known to each other. The flat where the incident took place belonged to the man, while the woman had come there earlier in the day from her home in Ghaziabad," the official added. The reason behind their extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further probe in the case is being carried out, he said.

Suicide cases among youth getting frequent in Noida

Earlier on Tuesday, a 32-year-old IT professional was found dead inside his flat in a group housing society in Noida’s Sector 74 in a suspected case of suicide.

Prior to that, two women had ended their lives on May 3, with one of them immolating herself at a park in Noida’s Sector 93A while the other hanging herself inside her home in Barola village.

In February, a 19-year-old student preparing to become a chartered accountant had jumped off the balcony of his ninth-floor apartment in Noida’s Sector 74, within some weeks of flunking a crucial examination.

What experts say?

Mental health experts believe depression is treatable and suicide preventable if first observers, like parents or spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in individuals and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

