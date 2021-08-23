Greater Noida: In an immensely tragic incident, a happy event turned into a gloomy one as a one-year-old child died on his birthday after falling from the 12th floor of his residential society in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the Casa Greens 1 Housing Society under Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida on Monday, reported NDTV.Also Read - Aligarh Airport To Be Named After Kalyan Singh? Read What CM Yogi Adityanath Has to say

Satyendra Kasana and his family members were decorating their home and some guests had also arrived to celebrate his son's first birthday, the report said. One-year-old Riwan was playing in the common area outside their flat's main door when he fell through the stairwell to 12 floors below and died.

A video of the building apparently shows the door to Kasanas' home and then moves a few steps away to the stairwell through which Riwan fell. In the video, the stairwell can be seen with an iron handrail, Horizontal rows of iron bars with spaces between them running parallel to the handrail, the NDTV report added.