Noida: In case of some mid-travel hunger pangs and if you are in need of a nice, clean place to have a hearty meal, then Noida Metro is a good there for you. Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to offer on lease out, a 'mock' metro coach for commercial activities, preferably a restaurant, at the Sector 137 metro station. The move aims to increase NMRC's non-fare revenue and also provide a unique ambience for people bored with dining in regular cafes and restaurants. The average daily ridership of Aqua Line, which connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida, is 40,000.

Nisha Wadhawan, an NMRC spokesperson, confirmed to Times of India that a tender has got issued. "Presently, the mock metro coach is available in the depot station in Greater Noida. The successful licensee will relocate it at a designated place in the Noida Sector 137 metro station," she said.

"The licensee will ensure that no damage should occur to the coach. After allotment, the licensee may modify the setting inside the coach after approval from NMRC. The NMRC prefers to lease out this space for operating eateries/food courts/innovative library/sound and laser show, etc.," the tender document states.

The coach will stand on a designated 300-sqm area on the station’s ground floor. The licensee’s responsibility will be to develop the coach as per its business concept and ensure no drilling/cutting takes place inside/outside the coach. However, the licensee would be allowed to develop a circulating area around the coach as a landscape/green area with sitting arrangements or any other innovative way.

