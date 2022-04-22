Noida/Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh is contributing more than 50 per cent of the total active cases in the state, official data showed on Friday. In the last 24 hours, the district recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19, following which the active cases rose to 529. Over the last few days, there has been a constant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh. However, an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said that there is no need to panic and the risk for those who have taken the vaccines is very low, even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Issues High Alert in Noida, Ghaziabad as COVID Cases Rise; Ramps Up Booster Doses For All

Noida COVID Alert: Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet to This BIG Story

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines and made face masks mandatory in districts bordering the NCR region. Face masks have been made compulsory in UP’s 7 districts —Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat as well as Luckno and Haryana’s 4 districts —Gurugram, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Faridabad. Health experts were of the view that in the coming days, there may be an increase in new cases of the disease across the state. Over a hundred people were fined across Noida and Greater Noida for not wearing face masks in public places. Police said that the challans under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) were issued to 107 people (who were roaming without masks) during police checks in crowded places such as markets, metro stations, and shopping malls in Gautam Budd Nagar district. As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, an awareness drive for COVID-19 was carried out in all three zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — of the district. A stern warning was also given to people not adhering to COVID-19 norms. Besides, they also distributed face masks during the campaign. Officials also interacted with senior citizens and the general public, seeking suggestions from them on a range of issues. Over the last few days, there has been a constant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 980 active Covid-19 cases in the state, of which 529 are in Noida alone.

COVID-19 Cases on Rise in India

India’s total tally of coronavirus rose to 4,30,52,425 after 2,451 new coronavirus infections were detected in the last 24 hours. The active cases increased to 14,241 while the death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed today. India had reported 2,380 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent.