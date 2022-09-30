Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition Drive: Residents of Noida Grand Omaxe Society staged a massive protest on Friday as bulldozers arrived inside the complex in the wake of a 48-hour ultimatum from the Noida Authority to remove alleged encroachments. The protesters can be seen sitting in front of the main gate, with holding posters bearing messages such as “Save houses of innocent people”. A large number of police personnel can also be seen in front of society. The residents claimed that they are yet to receive any written notice regarding the demolition and had instead found out via messages that the Noida Authority had taken the issue of alleged encroachment in almost all ground floor flats. Stay tuned to India.com for LIVE updates.Also Read - Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Remove Debris From Site by Nov 28, Directs Noida Authority