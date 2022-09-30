Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition Drive: Residents of Noida Grand Omaxe Society staged a massive protest on Friday as bulldozers arrived inside the complex in the wake of a 48-hour ultimatum from the Noida Authority to remove alleged encroachments. The protesters can be seen sitting in front of the main gate, with holding posters bearing messages such as “Save houses of innocent people”. A large number of police personnel can also be seen in front of society. The residents claimed that they are yet to receive any written notice regarding the demolition and had instead found out via messages that the Noida Authority had taken the issue of alleged encroachment in almost all ground floor flats. Stay tuned to India.com for LIVE updates.Also Read - Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Remove Debris From Site by Nov 28, Directs Noida Authority

Live Updates

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition Drive LIVE: Trees cut down outside Grand Omaxe | Several trees have been cut down outside Noida Grand Omaxe Society, as per a report by The Indian Express.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition Drive LIVE: Bulldozers temporarily halted after residents demand papers for demolition drive | The razing of the complex by the bulldozers were temporarily halted after residents demanded officials papers for the demolition drive.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition Drive: Following residents’ complaints, the Noida authority has identified over 100 illegal encroachments at the Grand Omaxe society. The encroachments are being removed.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition Drive: Police trying to remove residents as they object to the demolition drive.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Noida Grand Omaxe Demolition Drive: Two JCBs have reached tower Alexandra A for the demolition.