Noida/Uttar Pradesh: Health authorities in Uttar Pradesh are on alert after sudden rise in Coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, the state reported nearly 887 cases, with the highest (201) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Besides, two deaths, one each from Kannauj and Ayodhya, were also reported. “The state tested 74,384 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 11,98,97,963 samples have been tested”, Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health) said.Also Read - Delhi Registers 2,202 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths; Positivity Rate Touches 11.84 Per Cent

Active Cases Rise to 4,000

The number of active Covid cases reached 4,000 after a gap of over five months. On February 26, there were 4,232 active cases but the number came down to 3954 on February 27, after which there was a considerable fall in the active count (it remained below 4,000). Over 3,500 active cases were in home isolation. A majority among those in hospitals tested positive for Covid when they reached there for treatment of some other illness or surgical procedure.

‘In the past 24 hours, 464 patients recovered, and till now, 20,77,620 patients have recovered in the state,’ said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

District-wise Fresh Covid Cases in UP

Gautam Buddha Nagar- 201

Lucknow – 94

Ghaziabad- 99

Meerut- 58

Varanasi- 43

Prayagraj- 28

COVID-19 Cases in India

With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of covid cases rose to 4,41,07,588, while the active cases declined to 1,35,364. The death toll climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities