Noida: With educational institutes reopening in the city, Parents in Noida have been warned against encouraging minors to drive. The Noida police have rolled out a plan to penalise parents under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if their underage children are caught driving cars or riding bikes to the schools. Notices regarding it are also being sent to school management. The move, according to police, is aimed at curbing the growing menace of underage driving in the city.Also Read - Odisha Lifts Night Curfew, Other COVID Restrictions In Place

According to the police, 5 to 7% drivers in the city are minors. In a year, 90 minors on an average are caught driving and fined. The number of actual violators, who escape without being caught due to laxity among traffic cops, is much more. Police said there is an annual increase of 10,000 vehicles in the city, primarily because of students.

According to a report in TOI, a traffic police team, led by DCP (traffic) Ganesh Saha, visited Cambridge School in Sector 27 as part of the campaign. Four to five students were caught riding two-wheelers to the school. They were, however, let off with a warning.

“If a minor is caught for underage driving, his parents or guardians or the owner of the vehicle will be held accountable. One has to be at least 18 years to apply for a learner’s licence for motor vehicles without gear. Also, the applicant must get parental consent for the same,” Saha was quoted as saying in the report.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act has a provision under which guardians or parents of minors can be held accountable in case of a traffic offence. They may face a penalty of up to Rs 25,000 or three years in jail.