Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida Paw Parents Attention! Pet Registration Date Extended Till February 15 | Step-By-Step Guide Here

Noida Paw Parents Attention! Pet Registration Date Extended Till February 15 | Step-By-Step Guide Here

Heavy fines will be imposed on Noida residents if their pet are not registered till February 15.

Noida Paw Parents Attention! Pet Registration Date Extended Till February 15 | (Image: Freepik, Representational)

Noida: Noida Authority has extended the dates for pet owners to get their pets registered by February 15 or else penalty will be imposed thereafter. Earlier, the deadline was January 31 to get all pets, dogs and cats registered, vaccinated and sterilized by January 31. Due to tepid response, the last date has been extended and Noida Authority will set up special camps in housing society.

If someone missed the bus, then Rs 200 fine will be levied along with the registration fee of Rs 500. Authorities have also empanelled three vetenerary doctors to provide free anti rabies vaccine under the registration fee.

You may like to read

Steps To Register Pet In Noida

Download the Noida Authority Pet Registration Application (NAPR) from the Google Plays or the Appstore. Sign up by providing your mobile number and name and OTP. Click on the ‘new registration’ option displayed on the home screen of the app. A detailed application form for the registration of pets will open. Enter all the required details of your pet like its name, age, breed, sex, vaccination date, and photos, and upload the required documents. After filling out the application form, click on proceed to payment option. Read all the terms and conditions and click on ‘I Agree’. Choose the desired payment options from debit card, UPI, SAMPAY, etc. Make the payment for the registration and keep the screenshot of your payment for reference.

In the revised pet policy issued by Noida authoritites, for every month a pet dog or cat goes unsterilised after January 31, a Rs 2,000 fine will be levied. If a pet attacks and injures a person, the owner will be responsible for the treatment and will have to pay a Rs 10,000 fine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Pets News on India.com.