Noida: A shocking incident has come to the surface as the Noida Police have found a four-month old foetus at a hotel in the city, reported news agency IANS quoting a police official on Saturday. The foetus was found on May 18 inside the dustbin at hotel Town Oyo in Sector 71, Noida, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. During preliminary medical examination, the foetus was found to be female.Also Read - Man, Woman, Die After Jumping Off 22nd Floor of Gaur City 2 Flat in Noida Extension: Police

“We got the intimation about it from the hotel staff about a fetus lying inside one of their rooms. The sanitation staff found it while cleaning the room,” the official told IANS. It was learnt that a man and a woman were staying there, however, they had checked out from the room before the discovery of the foetus. “We have examined CCTV footage in which the duo is seen inside the hotel. However, their identity is yet to be revealed as they had given fake Aadhaar Cards to the hotel staff,” the official said. Also Read - Noida Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership Of 33,352 Passengers Post Covid Outbreak

No FIR has been registered in this connection yet as the medical report of the foetus is still awaited. The report is of vital importance as it would further decide whether the following act of removal of the foetus is any cognizable offence or not. The medical report by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) is expected to arrive by late Saturday. Also Read - Viral Video: Noida Man Takes Pet Dog to Kedarnath Shrine & Gets Tilak Put on Him, Furious Priests File FIR | Watch

What does the law suggest on abortion and such cases?

According to the Indian law, a woman can decide to go for abortion till the 20th week of her pregnancy, subject to the opinion of a registered medical practitioner.

India decriminalised abortion in 1971 and in 2021, there was a further amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy, making safe abortion accessible to all women (in case contraceptives fail) and to women with gestation period of foetus up to 20 weeks.

Pertinently, India also faces another issue — in the quest for a male child, women have been compelled to terminate their pregnancy due to pressure from family.

However, the new law now gives the right to a married woman to decide whether she wants an abortion or not.

(With inputs from IANS)