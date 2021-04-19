Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh has launched an initiative for facilitating plasma for coronavirus patients amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, reports news agency PTI on account of officials. Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection. Also Read - Noida: High-rise Societies Turn COVID Hotspots; Residents Ask Authorities to Scale up Testing

The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number – 8851066433 – to connect people in need of plasma with donors, the officials said. The district police has also created a Google document form — https://forms.gle/ho3NJuYCS9ZRPUJA8 — that can be accessed online by people to provide information of the patient for finding a plasma donor, a spokesperson said. “The initiative aims at both the purposes of receiving as well as donating plasma,” the police spokesperson said. Also Read - 'Maine Insaani Farz Nibhaya': Man Breaks His First Roza of Ramzan To Donate Plasma For 2 Covid Patients

While police personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, are volunteering for the plasma donation through the initiative, senior officials have appealed to people to join the effort. “Please help more people join this initiative for plasma donation so that a collective effort can be made to overcome this humanitarian crisis and save lives,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said in a message to residents. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Amid Surge in Cases, Noida to Conduct Random Testing of Commuters at Delhi Border. Read Details

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi is among the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with over 3,300 active cases of COVID-19 and 103 deaths due to the pandemic so far, according to official figures updated till Sunday.

