Noida: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has been on a high alert in the wake of the communal clashes in the northwestern Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening, officials said. The district police carried out intensive patrolling and foot marches conducted in all three police zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

"The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously," the police said in a statement. The police also reviewed the situation in areas falling on the route of a proposed religious rally on Sunday, even as officials kept an eye on history-sheeters and anti-social elements, it said.

The Noida police have urged the public to stay cautious and alert local authorities immediately if they come to know of any clash or ruckus in their area so that any unfortunate incident could be prevented. Clashes broke out Saturday between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving several police personnel injured, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)