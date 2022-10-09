Noida: Amid heavy rains in Noida and neighboring areas, a large part of the road Express Astra in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida (West) caved in on Sunday. No casualty has been reported so far as the rescue teams reached the spot on time. However, no official from the Noida authority has reached the spot, under the police station area of Bisarkh.Also Read - Live I Delhi-NCR-UP Rains: Massive Damage To Crops In UP, Schools In Several Districts Shut

The national capital and its surrounding areas (NCR) have been experiencing torrential rainfall for the past two days.

Further details are awaited.