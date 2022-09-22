Noida Rains Latest Update: As heavy rains continued in Delhi-NCR, a 42-year-old employee of a leading multinational firm died on Thursday after he allegedly fell off the balcony of his ninth-floor apartment. Giving details, police said the man had moved to Noida from Bengaluru earlier this month and was staying alone in the apartment in Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B in Noida.Also Read - Over 31 Killed in Crackdown As Anti-Hijab Protests Erupt in Iran Over Morality Police Custody Death

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or suicide.

"The local police were alerted around 5.30 PM about the man's fall and his subsequent death. Police rushed to the spot and the body was taken to a hospital, police said.

Paramhans Tiwari, the in-charge of the local Phase 2 police station, said the deceased worked for a leading MNC at its office in Sector 126 in Noida.

“When enquired, a friend of the deceased told police that he had moved to Noida on September 6. He was earlier living in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The deceased was also unwell for the last several days, Tiwari told PTI.

“It is yet to be ascertained if it was an accidental death or he deliberately jumped off the ninth-floor apartment,” he said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem.

He added that the MNC where the deceased worked has contacted and informed his family of the incident.

The incident happened on a day when Noida, in the national capital region (NCR), witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday.