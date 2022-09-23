Greater Noida: Rains continued to lash Delhi-NCR, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas on Friday. In Noida, many areas, including Sectors 60, 61 , 39, are water-logged and commuters and drivers are facing are harrowing time. District Magistrate’s office in Noida’s Surajpur has got waterlogged due to rainfall lashing the National Capital Region since past two days.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Waterlogging After Heavy Downpour Leads to Traffic Jams at Several Places

The rainfall has exposed the pathetic condition of the Greater Noida Authority and the Collectorate. Every year, the situation is similar in Surajpur’s Collectorate but the Greater Noida Authority is yet to find a permanent solution for it, reported news agency IANS quoting sources. Also Read - 'Provide Flats to 844 Members of Group Housing Society': Supreme Court Tells NOIDA in 32-Year-Long Land Dispute

Also Read - Noida Rains: 42-year-old Employee Of Major MNC Falls Off 9th Floor Amid Heavy Downpour, Dies

People are facing a lot of inconvenience due to water-logging in their areas. Parts of Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week. Some areas of the state also reported loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

IMD PREDICTS MORE RAINS, ISSUES ‘YELLOW ALERT’ FOR DELHI

The entire Delhi-NCR has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days with the weather department predicting more rains on Friday. The IMD also issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.

“Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra…Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” IMD’s RWFC tweeted at around 8 am.

(With inputs from agency)