Noida: Schools to remain closed on Friday, September 23 for classes 1 to 8 in Noida, due to heavy rainfall in the city, the District Magistrate announced on Thursday on Twitter.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, schools, from classes 1 to 8, will remain closed on September 23: DM Suhas LY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

There has been incessant rains in Noida and Delhi NCR since Thursday morning, causing traffic jams in many parts of the city.

There was a long stretch of traffic jam in Sector 14A of the city due to heavy rain. Moreover, Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy rains accompanied by lightening and thunderstorm in the next two days.

oScattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd -25th; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 22, 2022

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Delhi-NCR, cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

MONSOON WITHDRAWL LATER THIS WEEK

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17. Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi. The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

Amidst heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, 10 people have died. Aligarh too, has shut all government and private schools till Saturday.