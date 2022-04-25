Noida: In a matter of concern for authorities as well as residents, Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The district is alone logging over 55 per cent of the total infections across the state in a day, according to official data. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has reached 656, the state health department figures showed.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Issues Strict SOPs For Schools Amid Uptick In COVID Cases. Check Full Guidelines

Uttar Pradesh recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,277, it showed. According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

(With PTI inputs)