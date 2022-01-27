Noida: The residents in Noida will have to pay a heavy penalty up to Rs 1,000 if they fail to register their pets by February 14. The Noida Authority has launched a drive for the registration of pets including dogs and cats till February 14.Also Read - 9 Expert Tips to Keep Your Pets Warm This Winter

Moreover, the authorities are holding special registration camps in housing societies and colonies of Noida for the residents to register their pets. The Noida Authority had in September last year launched the Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) app for pet owners. Also Read - Caution Noida: Segregate Waste In These 4 Categories, No More Collection Of Mixed Waste From Homes Wednesday Onwards

As per the updates, the pet owners who have not registered their dogs and cats with the authority will receive challans after the registration period closes on February 14. Moreover, the residents who would miss the deadline will have to pay a penalty up to Rs 1,000. Also Read - India's Largest Heliport to Come up in Noida Soon, Tender To Be Floated This Week: Report

For the residents, the Noida administration has launched the app for seamless registration of pets and to control the cases of dog bites. This app can be downloaded from the play store.

In the app, the residents can file complaints if the pet litters in public places or creates nuisance.

The move from the administration comes as a large number of domestic and foreign breed dogs and cats are owned by residents in Noida. Moreover, the dogs, cats and other pets must now be registered with the Noida Authority.

After they do the registration, the Noida Authority will administer vaccines to pets and with the help of the app, the pet owner can register their pets while sitting at home for an annual registration fee of Rs 500. After the registration and payment of fees, the authorities will be responsible for having each registered pet vaccinated against rabies.