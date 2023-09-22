Home

Uttar Pradesh

Commuting From Delhi to Noida Today? Check Revised Traffic Restrictions, List of Routes to Avoid

Commuting From Delhi to Noida Today? Check Revised Traffic Restrictions, List of Routes to Avoid

Traffic Restrictions in Noida: Police however made it clear that the restrictions will not apply to vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines, etc.

Check latest traffic advisory imposed in Noida for September 22.

Noida: If you are commuting from Delhi to Noida for office work or any other purpose on Friday, take note of latest traffic restrictions imposed in the city for two mega events – International Trade Show and MotoGP Bike Race. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday revised the traffic advisory on movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida till September 25. The order applies to heavy, medium and light categories of goods carriers.

Trending Now

Check Revised Traffic Advisory

While the earlier advisory had banned the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, the revised advisory by the Noida Police stated that the no-entry order would be enforced from 6 AM to 12 PM and from 3 pm to 10 pm from Friday to Monday.

You may like to read

“The no-entry order issued earlier has been amended for the purpose of Trade Show-2023 from September 21 to 25 and MotoGP event from September 22 to 24. Now, from September 22 to 25, the no entry (order) would be enforced from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm,” police said in a statement.

Police however made it clear that the restrictions will not apply to vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines, etc.

Why Traffic Restrictions Imposed?

The traffic advisory was issued in view of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) and the MotoGP race being held in Greater Noida till September 25. Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 32 of the Police Act 1861, police said.

Alternate Routes to Avoid

Noida Police earlier asked goods carriers and heavy vehicles entering the district via Yamuna Expressway to use National Highway 24 or 9.

Moreover, vehicles and DTC buses entering Noida via DND and Kalindi Kunj were asked to take the route from Mayur Vihar, Kondli and Jhandupura to travel to their destination.

Commuters were asked to use Mappls Map, My India app or Google Maps to avoid inconvenience or use its helpline number 9971009001 for any queries.

To avoid traffic congestion in Noida, commuters are advised to utilize alternative routes when traveling to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, and Lucknow.

For those who are coming for MotoGP event from Noida and Delhi, exit loops 2A or 2C of the Yamuna Expressway will be the route to the Buddh International Circuit. Travelers from Agra and Mathura will need to take the Chapargadh loop exit to reach the venue.

Heavy vehicles, except those carrying essential services and with permits, were redirected from the Delhi border. Commuters who are traveling to Mathura, Agra, and Lucknow from Delhi via Noida and Greater Noida have been advised to utilize Noida’s internal roads, followed by national highways 9 and 91.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES