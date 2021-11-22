Noida: The Noida Authority is responsible for developing a greenfield satellite industrial township on Noida’s outskirts over 20,900 hectares of land. Reportedly, the township has to be developed over 86 villages, among which 80 have already been notified by the UP government in January this year.Also Read - Swiggy's New Membership Programme Offers Unlimited Free Deliveries

The UP government notified these 80 villages of which 20 are in Dadri and the remaining in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district. The Authority awarded the work of preparing the master plan of the satellite township to the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in July and the survey of the land was ordered, TOI reported.

According to the authorities, the first step in the process was to superimpose the village map over the revenue map to find out the actual position.

SPA managed to conclude the ‘ground-truthing’ (collecting in-situ information of the site and comparing it with the reference data) recently and came back with its findings.

The planning team which worked on the project found out that five villages that had been notified by the government were cut-off from the rest and it seemed difficult to include them in the overall planning of the new town. “The land is not homogeneous in nature and the continuity breaks. It will be difficult to amalgamate them during the planning,” an official told TOI.

An Authority official revealed that NH 34 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway are coming in between and separating the five villages from the homogeneous cluster.