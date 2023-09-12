Home

Uttar Pradesh

Schools Shut in Noida, Greater Noida Today For This Reason; Classes to Resume From Wednesday

Schools Shut in Noida, Greater Noida Today For This Reason; Classes to Resume From Wednesday

The order for closure of schools in Noida and Greater Noida is applicable to all schools from nursery to Class 12 across all boards, government and private colleges, universities and normal classes will resume on Wednesday.

Schools in Noida have been asked to strictly comply with the order.

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has issued an official notification, saying all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela. The official communication to this effect was issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

Trending Now

“The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair held in Dankaur. The fair holds historical significance. The district magistrate has the power to order holidays on such occasions and accordingly, all educational institutions have been informed to remain closed on Tuesday,” Singh told PTI.

You may like to read

Schools From Nursery to Class 12 Closed

He further added that the order is applicable to all schools from nursery to Class 12 across all boards, government and private colleges, universities and normal classes will resume on Wednesday.

The decision to close schools, colleges and government offices has been taken on account of the annual fair held in Dankaur. All schools have been asked to share information about the holiday with the parents of the children studying in their schools by sending a message.

Schools to Strictly Comply With Order

Moreover, Singh has also asked schools to strictly comply with the order and stated that the order is applicable to all schools from nursery to class 12 across all boards government and private colleges.

Section 144 Imposed in Noida

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh police imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Noida and Greater Noida to maintain peace and harmony during upcoming festivals and significant public gatherings. The imposition of Section 144 restricts unlawful assembly and will be in effect from September 6 to 15.

During this time, religious activities such as puja, namaz, processions, or any other religious event will not be permitted in public spaces or on roads. However, in certain cases, individuals must seek permission from the Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, or Deputy Commissioner of Police for their respective areas.

Section 144 was imposed in these areas in anticipation of upcoming festivals, including Janmashtami on September 6-7, Chehallum on September 7, and the Dronacharya Mela in Greater Noida on September 12.

“In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out. Apart from this, from time to time, various examinations, programs are also [being] organized by the government, various commissions, councils, etc., regarding which information is given some time before the due date, and appropriate measures are also taken to conduct them safely,” stated the police in a press release, as quoted by PTI.

“At present, peace can be disturbed due to protests by various (political) party workers, Indian farmer organizations, and various protesters,” the release added.

What Is Section 144

Section 144 under CrPC prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more individuals and unauthorized public events, including religious and political processions. The order also stated that no person may organise a procession involving five or more individuals, create a group of five or more individuals in a public place, or join such a group without prior permission from the Commissioner of Police.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES