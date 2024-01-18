Home

Cold Wave Grips Noida: School Timing Changed, IMD Says Dense Fog to Continue For More Days

Noida School Timing Revised: Due to cold wave conditions, schools in Noida and Greater Noida from nursery to Class 8 will start at 10 AM from January 18.

Cold wave continues to grip Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Noida Weather Update: Cold wave conditions continued to grip Noida, Greater and Ghaziabad on Thursday and dense fog was witnessed early in the morning in several areas. In the wake if these developments, schools timing in Noida got changed from Nursery to Class 8. In the meantime, the IMD has predicted that the cold wave conditions will continue in the NCR for some more days. Check full weather forecast in this story.

School Timing Changed in Noida

Due to cold weather conditions, school timing is again revised in Noida and classes from nursery to 8 in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will start at 10 AM from January 18.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar told news agency PTI that the new timing would continue until further orders from the district administration.

He said in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes in all schools from nursery to 8 will be conducted from 10 AM from January 18 till further orders.

Earlier, the classes from nursery to 8 were suspended till January 16 in view of the cold weather conditions in the whole of the NCR.

Even as the classes were running for students from 9 to 12, their school timings were last week revised to 10 AM to 3 PM, as per a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh.

In the meantime, the national capital also woke up to another cold day on Thursday as thick a layer of fog engulfed the whole city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued an orange alert for very dense fog and coldwave conditions in Delhi, for Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather office also issued a red alert in Punjab and Haryana for very dense fog and cold wave conditions on Wednesday and an orange alert in both states on Thursday.

120 Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport

Because of the cold wave conditions, the flight operations to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport remained affected with around 120 flights including international ones getting delayed by several hours. 53 flights were also announced cancelled on Wednesday due to fog and other operational issues.

According to the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System (FIDS) data, the 120 affected flights included 21 international departures, 23 international arrivals, 33 domestic departures, and 43 domestic arrivals.

Apart from the 120 flights affected, a total of 53 flights have been cancelled citing fog and other operational reasons, as per the FIDS data recorded till 8 am on Wednesday. This includes 21 domestic arrivals, 16 domestic departures, 13 international departures, and 3 international arrivals.

20 Passenger Train Services Affected

Meanwhile, around 20 passenger trains to Delhi were running behind schedule on Wednesday. According to the Northern Railways, two trains namely Puri-Nizamuddin Purushottam Express and Hyderabad-New Delhi were delayed by around 6-6.30 hours.

Six trains namely, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, Bhopal-Nizamuddin Express, Khajarao-Kurukshetra, Amritsar-Mumbai and Manikpru-Nizamuddin are likely to arrive late by around 2-2.45 hours.

