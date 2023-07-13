Home

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida from Nursery to Class 12 to Remain Shut on Friday

The schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Friday, 14 July '23 for all students from Nursery to class XII, due to excessive rainfall expected in the forthcoming days.

Noida: The schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Friday, 14 July ’23 for all students from Nursery to class XII, due to excessive rainfall expected in the forthcoming days. Further Saturday, July 15 will also be a holiday on account of the culmination of the ‘Kawad Yatra’.

The District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) Dr Dharamveer Singh in a letter ordered the closure of all schools of classes up to 12th on July 14 in view of the increase in the water level of Yamuna River due to heavy rainfall and the possibility of rain.

