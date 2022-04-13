Noida: Twenty-three school students from four schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three days, an official said on Wednesday. As of now there are 90 active cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, taking the district’s total tally to 98,743.Also Read - No Tu Tu Main Main In UP, No Place For Riots: CM Yogi Adityanath Over Ram Navami Violence

"Of the 23 active cases of children now, 13 were reported from Khaitan School. These were also cases reported over the past few days and did not come all at once. The rest 10 were uploaded by labs and we did not get any information from any school. Also, in today's report there are over 20 adults. It is very likely that they got infected at their workplace or while travelling and infected the children later. So, we cannot say that there is a sudden increase because of children attending schools," said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar to Hindustan Times.

Sharma also informed that the testing across the district has been ramped up and over 3,000 samples are taken daily. In the past 15 days, the daily new cases had started declining and were in the single digits. The active cases fell below 50 on March 30.

On Sunday, 15 new cases were reported. This was reduced to three on Monday and increased again to 20 on Tuesday and 33 on Wednesday.

“We have seen as a trend that there is always an increase in cases in Noida, after cases start increasing in Delhi. This is because there is consistent inter-city interaction between people in both cities. People often travel from Noida to Delhi for work and other business,” a Hindustan Times report said quoting Dr Sharma.